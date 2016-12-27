BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of bought deal private placement of units to $60 mln
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
Dec 27 Manitex International Inc :
* Manitex International Inc announces sale of CVS subsidiary
* Net proceeds of $19 mln slated for debt reduction
* As part of transaction, Manitex retained operations of CVS's valla division
* Sold CVS unit to BP S.r.l. and NEIP III S.p.A., for $5 mln in cash, and assumption of $14 mln of net CVS debt
* Expects to record in Q4,year end 2016 results certain non-cash charges for goodwill, intangible assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
NEW YORK/MONTREAL, Jan 25 A Neuberger Berman LLC portfolio manager has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.