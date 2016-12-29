Dec 29 QubicGames SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it has set up NoobzPL sp. z o.o. along with Jaroslaw Kotowski, Juliusz Kopczewski and Krzysztof Szczawinski

* QubicGames acquired 90 of 819 shares in NoobzPL for 62,500 zlotys ($14,828)

* NoobzPL to increase its capital by Feb. 28, 2017, and the company will aquire then additional 90 shares for 62,500 zlotys

* NoobzPL will create and publish games on PC/Mac, Sony, Microsoft and Nintendto consoles and mobile devices

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.2150 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)