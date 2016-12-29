Dec 29 Best Union Company SpA (Best Union) :

* Said on Wednesday that shareholders Luca Montebugnoli, P4P International Srl, Girefin SpA had signed an investment agreement with Bravo Capital SA with the aim of delisting Best Union Company

* Luca Montebugnoli, P4P International, Girefin own 31.3 pct, 29.3 pct, and 14.7 pct stakes in Best Union, respectively

* Under the agreement, the shareholders will create a special purpose vehicle (newco), in which the members will transfer their stakes held in Best Union

* Bravo Capital will make a payment in cash as capital increase to the newco for up to 8.0 million euros ($8.36 million)

* If the transactions in the agreement are finalized, they will result in the launch of a mandatory tender offer by the newco via a bidco at the price of 3.0 euros per share

* Luca Montebugnoli will still be the reference shareholder and lead the company

