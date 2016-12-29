Dec 29 Sre Group Ltd

* Purchaser agreed to acquire a total of 49% equity interest in target company at a total consideration of rmb2.31 billion

* Company and purchaser entered into cooperation framework agreement

* Group is expected to record an unaudited gain from disposal of approximately rmb1.10 billion

* Purchaser is Shanghai Zhongchong Binjiang Industrial Development; target company is Shanghai Jinxin Real Estate

* Proceeds to be received by company from disposal will be applied towards other real estate development projects of group