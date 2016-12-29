Dec 29 Pareteum Corp -

* Pareteum announces restructuring of senior secured debt obligation

* Agreement extending maturity date of amounts owed into 2017 and 2018

* Pareteum Corp- Amended agreement provides extension of debt maturity date and potential for reduction of interest rate

* Pareteum Corp - Pursuant to amendment, lender has agreed to extend maturity date on $10.1 million of outstanding principal and premiums to June 30, 2017

* Pareteum Corp-Upon repayment $1.5 million by March 31,additional $1.5 million by June 30 maturity date on remaining debt automatically extended to Dec 31, 2017