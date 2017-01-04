* Banks referring some clients to TP ICAP for trading
* IDB European govt bond volume down 36% since 2009
* Intermediaries needed to 'oil the machine'
By Tom Porter
LONDON, Jan 4 (IFR) - Interdealer broking revenues have been
battered by regulation and a shift away from voice trading
post-crisis, but newly-merged TP ICAP is betting its services
are still vital as liquidity dries up in fixed income.
Tullett Prebon completed the acquisition of long-term rival
ICAP's global hybrid broking operations and started trading as
TP ICAP last week.
The firm's shares had risen 9% to 449p by the close in
London on Tuesday, putting its market capitalisation close to
US$3bn and on a par with that of global broking firm BGC
Partners.
"Since the crisis there has been a meaningful contraction in
business, especially in fixed income, and costs have also risen
because of regulations and investing in new technology," said
Frits Vogels, chief executive of ICAP EMEA and TP ICAP EMEA in
the new management structure.
The deal will enable the firm to pool investment and reduce
the costs of the business overall, he said.
Higher capital charges for holding bonds have forced
investment banks to retreat from dealing post-crisis, limiting
their need to use interdealer brokers (IDBs) for high-volume
trades.
The IDB European government bond market, for example, has
fallen from an average daily volume of 35bn in 2009 to just
22.4bn in 2016, according to data from Celent, a research firm.
In an October report, Celent said it was critical for the
fixed-income market to have an "IDB-to-client microstructure for
non-banks to provide liquidity".
In that respect, IDBs are succeeding in filling the gap
created as banks retreat from holding inventory ready to trade
for their clients, said Vogels.
"If you're no longer holding a large inventory, then you
don't want the cost of maintaining a big sales desk either," he
said.
"We now ask banks if they want us to trade directly for
their clients. Sometimes the answer is yes and sometimes it's
no, but a few years ago asking the question would have ended our
relationship."
ELECTRIFYING CORPORATE BONDS
IDB revenues have also been squeezed by the emergence of new
technologies helping corporate bondholders find each other
independently of brokers, such as the electronic all-to-all
models championed by the likes of MarketAxess and Liquidnet.
IDBs have also invested heavily in the electronification of
trading, but Vogels believes IDBs still hold a key advantage
over automated platforms.
"You can see why people think [the all-to-all model] will
work because asset managers hold a huge proportion of the bonds
outstanding globally," he said.
"But the investment decision processes at those firms mean
they have to trade quickly - they can't list a bond in the
morning and find a seller in the afternoon.
"You need intermediaries to oil the machine."
(Reporting by Tom Porter, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)