Dec 30 Elekta AB (Publ)
* Says Stockholm county council, New Karolinska Solna and
Elekta sign a 13-year collaboration agreement to advance cancer
care
* Says as part of the agreement Elekta will exclusively
equip
the cancer center and radiation therapy departments of New
Karolinska Solna and Sodersjukhuset
* Says the initial order value is approximately SEK 350
million, excluding additional options for equipment and services
over the 13-year lifetime of the agreement
* Says SEK 198 million of the order value will be booked
during the third quarter of its fiscal year
