Dec 30 Eurocash SA :

* Has acquired Polska Dystrybucja Alkoholi (PDA) which distributes alcohols in central Poland

* On Dec. 15 got the go-ahead for the transaction by the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) on condition that PDA's wholesale warehouse of alcoholic beverages in Pabianice would be excluded from the transaction , that condition has been met

* Says the acqusition will increase the company's stake in alcohol distribution segment what should augment Eurocash revenues

