UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 30 Eurocash SA :
* Has acquired Polska Dystrybucja Alkoholi (PDA) which distributes alcohols in central Poland
* On Dec. 15 got the go-ahead for the transaction by the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) on condition that PDA's wholesale warehouse of alcoholic beverages in Pabianice would be excluded from the transaction , that condition has been met
* Says the acqusition will increase the company's stake in alcohol distribution segment what should augment Eurocash revenues
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources