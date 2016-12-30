AXA CEO says not interested in Generali -DPA
FRANKFURT, Jan 25 French insurer AXA is not interested in a bid for Italian peer Assicurazioni Generali, its chief executive told German news agency DPA in remarks published on Wednesday.
ATHENS Dec 30 Greece's National Bank agreed to sell a 99.1 pct stake in its Bulgarian unit United Bulgarian Bank (UBB) and its fully-owned leasing subsidiary Interlease EAD to Belgian bank insurer KBC group, National Bank said on Friday.
National Bank will receive 610 million euros ($642.45 million) for the transaction, while UBB plans to make a 50 million euro dividend distribution to the Greek lender ahead of the transaction and after an approval by its annual general assembly, the bank said.
The sale of UBB is part of National Bank's restructuring plan. ($1 = 0.9495 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Susan Thomas)
FRANKFURT, Jan 25 French insurer AXA is not interested in a bid for Italian peer Assicurazioni Generali, its chief executive told German news agency DPA in remarks published on Wednesday.
BOSTON, Jan 25 Harvard University will hire Rick Slocum as chief investment officer at its investment arm, Harvard Management Company, as the school overhauls the way it manages its endowment.
NEW YORK, Jan 25 A gauge of investor and bond dealer demand at Wednesday's auction of $34 billion in U.S. five-year Treasury notes fell to its weakest level since July, according to Treasury data.