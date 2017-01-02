Jan 2Italeaf SpA, TerniEnergia SpA :

* Said on Sunday that Italeaf and TerniEnergia finalized TerniEnergia's acquisition of a 88.2 pct stake in Wisave Srl

* TerniEnergia bought 78.2 pct and 10 pct stakes from Italeaf and Energy System Srl, respectively

* Wisave is a company operating in the Internet of Things (IoT) sector

* The purchase price agreed for the 78.2 pct of the shares is about 0.62 million euros ($651,744.00)

* Energy System will remain the minority shareholder of Wisave with a stake of 11.8 pct after selling to TerniEnergia a 10 pct stake for 85,000 euros

* The purchase price will be paid by TerniEnergia to the two founders (Italeaf and Energy System) in cash in the course of 2017

