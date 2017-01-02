BRIEF-Castellum intends to form four regions
* Business areas Sundsvall and Gävle, which now form the region North, will be merged with region Stockholm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON Jan 2 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** Futures for German and French stock indexes lower
** Trading volumes seen thin as several markets closed
** Deutsche Telekom finalises financing agreement with T-Mobile
** Deutsche Bank rules out European merger
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Business areas Sundsvall and Gävle, which now form the region North, will be merged with region Stockholm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV :
LONDON, Jan 25 Some of the biggest holders of UK stocks plan to get tougher on executive pay, as the government turns up the heat over the yawning income gap between bosses and employees following Britons' vote to leave the European Union.