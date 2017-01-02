Jan 2 Platige Image SA :

* Said on Friday that it signed an agreement with its unit Juice sp. z o.o. (Juice), Juice Home sp. z o.o and Adam Tunikowski to set conditions for an investment closure

* To retire all 612 of its shares in Juice (51 pct stake) for about 3.9 million zlotys ($925,947.91)

* To buy back its series F shares held by Adam Tunikowski (37,857 shares) for c. 0.8 mln zlotys

* The investment closure agreement has been signed as Juice has not achieved its financial goals set in its business plan in 2012 and the synergy effects achieved have not been satisfactory

* The parties are going to continue their cooperation on creating advertising and computer animation projects

