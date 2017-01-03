Jan 3 ZUK Elzab SA :

* Said on Monday that it received a signed cooperation agreement from Dec. 30 with Dubai-based JNJ Ltd (JNJ)

* The deal concerns a licence for "Finrabat' software and discount program

* For granting the licence, Elzab is entitled to one-off payment of 1.1 million euros ($1.15 million)

* It was a third agreement signed with JNJ in 2016 for the total value of 2.5 mln euros

* JNJ is a company from Comp SA group

