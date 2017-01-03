Jan 3 Sports Direct

* Sports Direct shareholder Aberdeen Asset Management says to oppose re-election of chairman Keith Hellawell at Jan. 5 meeting.

* "Though we welcome the positive progress the company has made over the last three months we remain deeply concerned about its governance," Paul Lee, Head of Corporate Governance, said.

* Aberdeen is the 31st biggest shareholder in Sports Direct, Thomson Reuters data showed.