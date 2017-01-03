Jan 3 Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB
:
* Decides on rights issue of about 23.8 million Swedish
crowns ($2.60 million)
* Subscription price amounts to 7 crowns per B share
* Subscription period runs from February 6 to February 20,
2017
* Intends to carry out listing change from Aktietorget to
Nasdaq First North
* Trading on Nasdaq First North is expected to begin in
March 2017
* Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is financial advisor to
CLS in connection with rights issue and listing change
Source text: bit.ly/2izebuS
($1 = 9.1636 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)