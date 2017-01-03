UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse, pension manager USS in direct-lending finance JV
* Credit Suisse says expects more tie-ups to follow (Adds details on Credit Suisse stake, quote)
LONDON Jan 3 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** FTSE hits new record, European indexes at multi-month highs
** Banks up 3 percent to highest since Jan 2016
** Strong PMIs in UK and China
** IHG boosted by Barclays upgrade
** But retailers knocked by Deutsche note (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
* Credit Suisse says expects more tie-ups to follow (Adds details on Credit Suisse stake, quote)
* Success Guarantee entered into JV agreement with Shengshi Success Investment
BOSTON, Jan 25 State Street Corp executives on Wednesday moved to soften the blow of losing $1 trillion in BlackRock assets to a rival by saying the move was not part of a broader trend.