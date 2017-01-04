Jan 4 Unified Factory SA

* Said on Wednesday that it decided to raise capital by the issue of no more than 1.3 mln of the company's series E shares without pre-emptive rights

* The shares will have the nominal value of 0.9 zloty ($0.2) each

