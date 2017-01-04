Jan 4 Gequity SpA :
* Updated on Tuesday regarding its capital increase approved
on Feb. 8, 2016
* Says that the capital increase envisaged that the board
had the right to anticipate its end to a date before Dec. 31,
2016
* Says that the capital increase ended on Sept. 21 following
the rights issue and the unopted rights offer phases
* Gequity has offered and given to Sintesi Societa di
Investimenti e Partecipazioni (Sintesi) part of the
remaining unopted rights during the capital increase
* Says it does not believe that Sintesi has pre-emption
rights or other rights on the remaining unopted rights
* Sintesi said on Jan. 2 that it had notified Gequity on
Dec. 29, 2016, that it wanted to subscribe to Gequity's unopted
capital increase for up to 42 million shares
* Sintesi also said on Jan. 2 that it was granted a
preliminary injunction on Dec. 30 by the court to preserve its
subscription right
