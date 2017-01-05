BRIEF-Patterson-Uti Energy enters into agreement with certain lenders under revolving credit facility
* Entered into agreement with certain lenders under revolving credit facility to exercise about $95.8 million of $100 million commitment
Jan 4 Costco Wholesale Corp :
* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports December sales results
* Says Dec total company comparable sales up 3%
* Says reported net sales of $13.07 billion for month of December, five weeks ended January 1, 2017, an increase of five percent
* Kinder Morgan Inc - on January 18, 2017, board of directors of Kinder Morgan, inc elected Kimberly A. Dang as a member of board of directors
MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 Under pressure from President Donald Trump, Mexico is preparing to discuss changes to trade rules about a product's country of origin to try to avoid a disruptive fight with the United States over commerce.