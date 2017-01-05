Jan 5 CDRL SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported Dec. 2016 revenue from sales via its retail network at 13.0 million zlotys ($3.14 million), up 1 pct year on year

* Dec. e-commerce revenue at 0.9 million zlotys, down 12 pct year on year

* Q1-Q4 revenue from sales via its retail network at 138.1 million zlotys, up 13 pct year on year

* Q1-Q4 e-commerce revenue at 12.7 mln zlotys, up 63 pct year on year

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1390 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)