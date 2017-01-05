BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics gets orphan drug designation from European Commission for cabiralizumab
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
Jan 5 1nkemia IUCT Group S.A. :
* Said on Wednesday that it has agreed to license discoveries of its food supplements project 'MYO-DM1' to its unit Myogem Health Company S.L. after positive results
* With this license it is expected that Myogem will soon put on the market a product focused on improving the health of people affected by myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), based on licensed discoveries
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms
* CTI Biopharma appoints leading biopharma executive Michael Metzger to board of directors