UPDATE 1-Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Jan 5 Aker Bp Asa
* Says accumulated output at Valhall and Hod fields offshore Norway since start-up hits 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, hitting target 15 years ahead of original schedule
* Says company now sets target of producing at least 500 million boe more in fields' lifetime
* Operator Aker BP holds a 35.9 pct stake in Valhall and 37.5 pct in the smaller Hod, while Hess Norway holds 64.1 pct in Valhall and 62.5 pct in Hod Source text: bit.ly/2hTbLFv Further company coverage:
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr