BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics gets orphan drug designation from European Commission for cabiralizumab
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
Jan 4 Deinove SA :
* Reported on Wednesday first patent applications coming out of Deinobiotics' research and pertaining to an innovative antibiotic structure
* Preparation underway to enter the regulatory preclinical development of this first candidate
* First step in building a solid intellectual property portfolio in the field of antibiotics
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms

* CTI Biopharma appoints leading biopharma executive Michael Metzger to board of directors