Jan 5 Jaguar Mining Inc -

* Jaguar Mining Inc says announces successful recommissioning of mill no.3 at its Turmalina Gold Mine in Minas Gerais, Brazil

* Jaguar Mining Inc - Mill no.3 at Turmalina Gold Minehas an estimated installed capacity of 1,600 tonnes per day or 580,000 tonnes per year

* Jaguar Mining Inc - Turmalina is expected to process 533,000 tonnes of ore in 2017

* Jaguar Mining Inc - Currently mill no.1 and mill no.2 at Turmalina have been taken off-line for maintenance and will be kept on standby mode

* Jaguar Mining Inc - Expect that increase in process tonnage and lower operating costs for mill no.3 will positively impact Turmalina's unitary costs