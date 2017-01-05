Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 Jaguar Mining Inc -
* Jaguar Mining Inc says announces successful recommissioning of mill no.3 at its Turmalina Gold Mine in Minas Gerais, Brazil
* Jaguar Mining Inc - Mill no.3 at Turmalina Gold Minehas an estimated installed capacity of 1,600 tonnes per day or 580,000 tonnes per year
* Jaguar Mining Inc - Turmalina is expected to process 533,000 tonnes of ore in 2017
* Jaguar Mining Inc - Currently mill no.1 and mill no.2 at Turmalina have been taken off-line for maintenance and will be kept on standby mode
* Jaguar Mining Inc - Expect that increase in process tonnage and lower operating costs for mill no.3 will positively impact Turmalina's unitary costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S