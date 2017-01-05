Jan 5 Emmis Communications Corp :

* Emmis announces third quarter earnings

* Net revenues for radio for third fiscal quarter were down slightly, from $42.6 million to $42.5 million

* For third fiscal quarter, operating income rose to $23.8 million from $11.6 million in same quarter of prior year

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.43

* Qtrly total net revenues $56.3 million versus $59.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)