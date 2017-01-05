Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc -
* Walgreens Boots Alliance says 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance assumes accretion of $0.05 to $0.12 from Rite Aid
* Walgreens Boots Alliance - On constant currency basis, qtrly comparable store sales for retail pharmacy international division decreased 0.1 percent
* Walgreens Boots Alliance reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 sales $28.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $29.23 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.10
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.97
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc qtrly Retail Pharmacy USA sales in comparable stores increased 1.1 percent compared with same quarter a year ago
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - For FY 2017 now anticipates adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.20
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - Raises lower end of its guidance for fiscal year 2017 by 5 cents per share
* Sees now anticipates adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.20 for fiscal year 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - Company is working towards a close Rite Aid acquisition in early part of this calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S