Jan 5 SensoDetect AB :

* Two European patent applications approved

* The granted European patents are validated in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland / Liechtenstein, Sweden and the UK

* One European patent EP2822459B1 is entitled "System and method for improved determination of a brain response state" and the other EP1824384B1 is entitled "System for diagnosis of brainstem disorders"

