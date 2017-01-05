BRIEF-Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina
* Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina
Jan 5 SensoDetect AB :
* Two European patent applications approved
* The granted European patents are validated in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland / Liechtenstein, Sweden and the UK
* One European patent EP2822459B1 is entitled "System and method for improved determination of a brain response state" and the other EP1824384B1 is entitled "System for diagnosis of brainstem disorders"



* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms