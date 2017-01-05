BRIEF-Commercewest Bank Q4 earnings per share $0.32
* Commercewest Bank reports fourth-quarter 2016 39% increase in EPS and 37% increase in net income
Jan 5 Warsaw Stock Exchange SA (WSE) :
* Allots 600,000 series E bonds to 1,194 investors with average reduction of 63.4 pct
* In Oct. resolved to issue 1.2 million of series D and E bonds of a 100 zloty ($24.18) nominal value each
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1362 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Commercewest Bank reports fourth-quarter 2016 39% increase in EPS and 37% increase in net income
Jan 24 President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a congressional panel on Tuesday that he does not support the privatization of Medicare and defended his ethics record.
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 Judges in Delaware and Canada approved on Tuesday a plan to pay more than $7 billion to creditors of Nortel Networks, ending years of litigation over the former telecommunications company that filed for bankruptcy in 2009.