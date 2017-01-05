Jan 5 Stemline Therapeutics Inc
* Stemline Therapeutics announces positive FDA meeting and
agreement on expedited pathway to full approval of SL-401 in
first-line BPDCN
* BLA filing for SL-401 targeted for 2H17, with commercial
launch projected for 2018
* Approximately half of new cohort patients already
enrolled, with full enrollment expected this quarter
* If successful, Stemline projects a commercial launch of
SL-401 in 2018
* Continue to advance SL-401 into other indications in
effort to provide benefit to patients who are battling
aggressive cancers
* Intends to file BLA in 2H17, which is anticipated to
undergo expedited review given SL-401's breakthrough therapy
designation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: