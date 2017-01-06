BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Jan 6 Coeur Mining Inc
* Coeur reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 production results and provides 2017 production guidance
* Q4 Palmarejo, Mexico mine gold production 23,906 ounces versus 14,326 ounces last year
* Says in 2017, Coeur expects to produce 16.4 - 18.0 million ounces of silver and 362,000 - 387,000 ounces of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.