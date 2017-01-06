Jan 6 Novabase SGPSA S.A. :

* Said on Thursday it completed the sale of its Infrastructures & Managed Services business to Vinci Energies Portugal SGPS S.A. for an estimated final price of 44.04 million euros ($46.61 million)

* Follows a communication to the market on Oct 13 Source text: bit.ly/2jalb0b

