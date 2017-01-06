BRIEF-Cisco to acquire AppDynamics for $3.7 bln
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics
Jan 6Avanquest SA :
* Said on Thursday that American company Semtech has entered into the capital of its subsidiary myDevices with a minority shareholding
* Semtech's investment is in the form of a financing round of up to 10 million dollars to be finalized within the next six months for a fully-diluted post-money valuation of 31.3 million dollars (29.8 million euros)
* Agreement will also allow myDevices to have the industrial support of Semtech
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call