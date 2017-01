Jan 6 Avinger Inc :

* Avinger announces preliminary fourth quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $4.7 million

* FY 2016 revenue from disposable devices is expected to be $14.5 million, a 120% increase compared to 2015

* Revenue for full year 2016 is expected to be $19.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: