EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 24)
BRUSSELS, Jan 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 6 Rogers Corp :
* Rogers acquires Diversified Silicone Products Inc
* Deal expected to be accretive to 2017 earnings per share
* Terms were not disclosed
* Rogers expects DSP's profitability to be comparable to EMS' current product lines from deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
BRUSSELS, Jan 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.