Jan 9 EBC Solicitors SA :

* Says it sells 612,000 shares of Blue Ocean Media SA (BOM) for 281,520 zlotys ($67,985) in total

* Shares represent 36 pct stake in BOM

* After the transaction the company owns 5.01 pct stake in BOM

* The company plans to acquire series D shares of BOM and to own more that 50 pct stake in BOM

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:,

($1 = 4.1409 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)