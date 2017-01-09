U.S. business borrowing for equipment falls 3 pct in Dec - ELFA
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
Jan 9 LARQ SA :
* Said on Friday that following liquidation of Cam West S.a.r.l., unit of Harbinger Capital Ltd. (Harbinger Capital), Harbinger Capital took over 3.0 million shares of the company and now owns shares of the company directly
* Shares represent 40.9 pct stake in the company and entitle for 58.06 pct of all votes at the company's shareholders' general meeting
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future under an authoritarian regime is back as a bestseller and being reprinted decades after it was written as readers grapple with Donald Trump administration's defense of "alternative facts."