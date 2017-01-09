Jan 9 LARQ SA :

* Said on Friday that following liquidation of Cam West S.a.r.l., unit of Harbinger Capital Ltd. (Harbinger Capital), Harbinger Capital took over 3.0 million shares of the company and now owns shares of the company directly

* Shares represent 40.9 pct stake in the company and entitle for 58.06 pct of all votes at the company's shareholders' general meeting

