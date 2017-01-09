Jan 9 German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co
KGaA :
* Said on Sunday now expects an operating loss after tax of
approximately 0.01 euros per share (IFRS) for the 2016 financial
year
* Change is attributable to the depreciation of two
participations because the management of the German Startups
Group considers it largely probable that a company assessment
that is equivalent to the value of its shares would not be
achieved in both companies in a possible future financing round
* Now only expects a loss after tax of approximately 0.10
euros per share (IFRS)
