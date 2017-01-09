UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 9 Milkiland NV (Milkiland) :
* Said on Friday that JSC "Ostankino Dairy" and the company received the demand notice under the deed of guarantee made between JSC "Ostankino Dairy" (as a guarantor) and Raiffeisen Bank International AG dated on Aug. 14, 2012
* Demand notice is in relation with the facilities agreement between the company and UniCredit Bank Austria AG and ZAO Raiffeisenbank dated Dec. 16, 2011
* The management of the company continues the negotiations with the lenders aimed at the settlement of the issues related to the facilities agreement
* The due aggregate amount of Milkiland indebtedness under the facilities agreement is $68.4 million and 185,150 euros ($195,333)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9479 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources