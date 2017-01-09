BRIEF-ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30
* ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS 3.23% COMPARED TO 3.19% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2015
Jan 9 GoldX International AB :
* Says to acquire assets and liabilities of F & S Jewellery AB
* Purchase price has been revised to 500,000 Swedish crowns ($55,124.36) for the acquisition
MILAN, Jan 25 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday it had issued 7 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in bonds guaranteed by the state, which it is keeping to use as collateral in funding operations.
* Royal Bank Of Scotland to announce within days it is taking another multibillion pound charge for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities - Sky News Source http://bit.ly/2jy4egV