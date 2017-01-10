Jan 10Columbus A/S :

* Said on Monday acquired Tridea Partners, an IT services company in USA

* The agreed acquisition price is 61.8 million Danish crowns ($9 million) Enterprise Value +/- regulation of normalized working capital

* Acquisition is expected to contribute with a revenue in the level of 53.6 million crowns and EBITDA in the level of 9.3 million crowns in the period from closing to Dec. 31, 2017

* Acquisition is financed by Columbus' own available funds

