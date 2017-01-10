Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 10 IAI SA :
* Said on Monday Dec. 2016 revenue at 2.0 million zlotys ($484,179)
* Estimated Q4 2016 revenue at 5.5 million zlotys, up 28 pct year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1307 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)