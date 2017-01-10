Jan 10 Technogym Spa

* Arle Capital Partners completes sale of 22.5 million shraes of technogym at 4.45 euros a share, selling for approximately 100 million euros - bookrunner

As a result of the transaction, Arle Capital has disposed of the entirety of the Fund's shareholding in Technogym S.p.A.