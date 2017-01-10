Jan 10Bimeks Bilgi Islem ve Dis Ticaret A.S :

* Says signs memorandum of understanding for a refinancing package to restructure financial debts to banks and leasing companies

* Says backs down from syndication talks from gulf countries due to extension of process after coup attempt and foreign exchange rate fluctuations

