GE proposes investing in Nigeria's ailing oil refineries
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
Jan 10 CombiGene AB (publ) :
* Proposes rights issue
* At full subscription, the company receives proceeds of 14,161,911 Swedish crowns ($1.57 million) before issue costs
* Five subscription rights entitle to subscribe for two new shares at a subscription price of 3 crowns per share
* Subscription period runs from February 6 to February 20, 2017
Source text: bit.ly/2jyQHJE
($1 = 9.0363 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 Novartis, lagging some other big drugmakers in the first wave of immunotherapy drugs that are revolutionising cancer treatment, hopes to catch up by focusing on the next wave of immune system-boosting medicines.
ZURICH, Jan 25 Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said prices for large acquisitions are looking expensive, pushing the company to instead seek smaller targets with early-stage drugs that the Swiss pharmaceutical group hopes will supplement its pipeline.