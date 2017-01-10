UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 10 Gobarto SA :
* Cedrob has increased the price in the tender for Gobarto's shares to 7.25 zloty ($1.75) per share from 6.15 zloty per share, Ipopema Securities, an intermediary in the transaction, says
* Cedrob announced the tender for 9.5 mln shares representing 34 pct in Gobarto in Nov.
* At that time Cedrob owned 66 pct of all the votes in Gobarto
Source text: bit.ly/2jeGONY
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1321 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources