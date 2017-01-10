Jan 10 Advenis SA :

* Capital increase of SCPI Eurovalys to 200 million euros ($211.14 million)

* SCPI Eurovalys is a real estate investment trust (REIT) run by Advenis Investment Managers which mainly operates in Germany Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2icGFIU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9472 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)