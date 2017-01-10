Jan 10 Aegion Corp :
* Aegion Corporation provides an update to its fourth
quarter performance
* Estimated impact of challenging crew scheduling,
production in Dec. was $10 million on Q4 revenues
* To assess potential impact to 2017, as deferred activity
to likely be scheduled throughout year due to reduction in
volume to cover fixed costs
* Q4 revenue view $348.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estimated impact to q4 revenue was about $10 million with
corresponding impact to gross margins due to reduction in volume
to cover fixed costs
* "Scheduling and production impacts in December do not
affect favorable outlook we continue to expect in 2017"
* "We anticipate growth in North America midstream pipeline
market for our cathodic protection services"
