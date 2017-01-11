BRIEF-Texas Instruments says hopeful for some tax relief out of Washington
* Texas Instruments Inc - inventory in the quarter was even compared to a year ago - Conf Call
Jan 10 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp
* Integra Lifesciences Holdings - expects Q4 2016 gaap and adjusted diluted EPS to be at or above mid-point of prior guidance range of $0.32 to $0.35 and $0.50 to $0.53 respectively
* Integra Lifesciences to acquire Derma Sciences Inc. and announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and 2017 outlook
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.91 to $1.97
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $256 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $992 million
* Integra Lifesciences- expects deal to add about $65 million in revenue and to be dilutive to adjusted earnings per share by about three cents during 2017
* "Preliminary 2017 guidance does not include acquisition of Derma Sciences, Inc., which has not closed"
* Says expects 7% to 8.5% organic revenue growth in 2017
* Derma Sciences acquisition is expected to turn accretive to adjusted earnings in 2018
