Jan 11 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers) :

* Said on Tuesday that its supervisory board dismissed Jakub Maly from his post of CEO of the company as of Jan. 10

* Jakub Leonkiewicz, company's chairman of supervisory board resigned as of Jan. 10

* Jakub Zablocki appointed temporary chairman of supervisory board of the company from Jan. 10 to April 10

