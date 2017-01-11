BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 11 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers) :
* Said on Tuesday that its supervisory board dismissed Jakub Maly from his post of CEO of the company as of Jan. 10
* Jakub Leonkiewicz, company's chairman of supervisory board resigned as of Jan. 10
* Jakub Zablocki appointed temporary chairman of supervisory board of the company from Jan. 10 to April 10
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $85 million in cash and stock related payouts as he leaves the Wall Street firm for a new role in the Trump administration.