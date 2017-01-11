BT warning, poor earnings weigh on European shares; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
Jan 11 Gategroup Holding AG :
* Said on Tuesday that in its decision of Jan. 9, SIX Exchange Regulation has granted Gategroup Holding AG several temporary exemptions from the obligations for maintaining its listing
* Completion of transaction to acquire 100 percent of shares in Heptagon and related capital increase of 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital
* Successful first issuance of a 100 million Swiss franc ($100.02 million) fixed-interest bond by Zug Estates